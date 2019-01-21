Hornets' Malik Monk: Well-rounded line off bench
Monk generated 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 16 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Hornets' 120-95 loss to the Pacers.
Monk's playing time has been trending upward since the beginning of December, but the second-year guard still isn't quite seeing enough playing time to make for a useful lineup option outside of very deep formats. He's shown the ability to put up some intriguing offensive numbers on a per-minute basis, so if Kemba Walker or Jeremy Lamb were to miss extended time due to injury or get moved elsewhere prior to the Feb. 7 deadline, Monk would make for an appealing pickup.
