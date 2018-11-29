Monk was forced to exit Wednesday's game with a right quad contusion and will not return.

It was initially reported that Monk would be able to return after heading to the locker room in the second quarter of Wednesday's game, but after halftime he's not able to return. Monk's absence could lead to Dwayne Bacon and Devonte' Graham getting more second half run. The Hornets' next game is Friday against the Jazz, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.