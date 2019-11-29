Hornets' Malik Monk: Will play Friday
Monk (finger) will be available for Friday's game against the Pistons.
The Hornets initially labeled Monk probable, so unsurprisingly he'll be available as the Hornets head into the first night of a back-to-back. Monk was limited to just 16 minutes in Wednesday's win over Detroit, which he finished with four points and three assists.
