Monk (foot) will play Thursday against Brooklyn.

Monk will return from a two-game absence due to a sore foot. The 22-year-old had been in a good rhythm prior to the injury, as he posted averages of 20.7 points on 57.1 percent shooting, 2.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 triples and 1.3 steals per game in his last three outings.