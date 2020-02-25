Hornets' Malik Monk: Will start Tuesday
Monk will start Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
With the Hornets resting Devonte' Graham, Monk will get the nod in the backcourt alongside Terry Rozier. After struggling through much of last season and the beginning of this season, Monk has had a resurgence of late, averaging 17.8 points on 46.9 percent shooting over his last 12 contests. He's been even better over his last six games, posting 20.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 29.5 minutes, with a 51/44/83 shooting line.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...