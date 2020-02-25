Monk will start Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

With the Hornets resting Devonte' Graham, Monk will get the nod in the backcourt alongside Terry Rozier. After struggling through much of last season and the beginning of this season, Monk has had a resurgence of late, averaging 17.8 points on 46.9 percent shooting over his last 12 contests. He's been even better over his last six games, posting 20.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 29.5 minutes, with a 51/44/83 shooting line.