Mathiang was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.

Mathiang surprisingly played in each of the last two games for the Hornets after taking part in just one game prior to it this season. That said, he still logged a total of just seven minutes during that two-game stretch, so he'll head back to the G-League to get some extended run and work on his overall development. Mathiang should continue to move back and forth between the two rosters, though he can be avoided for fantasy.