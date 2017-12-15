Hornets' Mangok Mathiang: Headed back to G-League
Mathiang was assigned to the G-League's Greensboro Swarm on Friday.
Mathiang was recalled to the Hornets for the past week but will head back to Greensboro to see extended minutes on the court. He's averaging 9.9 points and 8.5 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game with the Swarm and is not expected to play a significant role with the Hornets this season.
