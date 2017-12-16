Hornets' Mangok Mathiang: Recalled from G-League
Mathiang was recalled from the G-League's Greensboro Swarm on Saturday.
Mathiang has played just three minutes at the NBA level this season, so it seems unlikely he'll see run Saturday against the Trail Blazers, despite being available. He's played a significant role for the Swarm, however, seeing 24.4 minutes per game and averaging 9.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and a block.
