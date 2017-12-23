Mathiang was recalled from the G-League's Greensboro Swarm.

Mathiang has seen just 10 minutes at the NBA level this season. He has played a more prominent role in the G-League, however, posting 11.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 24.7 minutes per game.

