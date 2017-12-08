Mathiang was recalled from the G-League's Greensboro Swarm.

With reserve center Cody Zeller (knee) ruled out indefinitely, the Hornets have opted to recall Mathiang from the G-League to help bolster the frontcourt. He's played just three minutes at the NBA level this season, but has gotten extended run in Greensboro. There, he's seeing 24.1 minutes per game and is averaging 9.9 points and 8.5 rebounds. It remains unlikely he'll be fantasy relevant, however, especially since he's on a two-way deal and the team has other more experienced options to deploy, such as Frank Kaminsky and Johnny O'Bryant.