The Hornets recalled Mathiang from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.

As a player on a two-way contract, Mathiang's stint with the NBA team will likely be brief, though it appears he'll be a candidate to dress for the Hornets in Wednesday's game against the Wizards. Mathiang has been nothing more than an end-of-bench option this season for the Hornets, appearing in only three games and logging no more than five minutes in any contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories