Hornets' Mangok Mathiang: Rejoins big club
The Hornets recalled Mathiang from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.
As a player on a two-way contract, Mathiang's stint with the NBA team will likely be brief, though it appears he'll be a candidate to dress for the Hornets in Wednesday's game against the Wizards. Mathiang has been nothing more than an end-of-bench option this season for the Hornets, appearing in only three games and logging no more than five minutes in any contest.
