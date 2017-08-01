Mathiang has agreed to join the Hornets on a two-way contract, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Mathiang, a 6-foot-10 power forward, spent four seasons at Louisville before going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft. Last season, he posted 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 20.8 minutes per game while hitting 53.1 percent of his shots. He seemingly has potential as a rebounder and shot-blocker, but attempted no threes during his collegiate career, suggesting he may be in line to play minutes at center in the G-League.
