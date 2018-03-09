Paige was assigned to the G-League's Greensboro Swarm on Friday.

Paige has played just three minutes in the NBA this season, so the move won't affect the team's rotation. In the G-League, he's averaging 15.1 points and 4.6 assists while drilling 2.6 threes at a 38.0 percent clip.

