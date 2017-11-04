Paige was assigned to the G-League's Greensboro Swarm on Saturday and will play during the team's home opener.

Page, who is on a two-way contract, has played three minutes at the NBA level, so this move isn't too surprising. He was the 55th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of North Carolina and played 46 games in the D-League last season, posting 12.1 points per game.