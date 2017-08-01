Hornets' Marcus Paige: Joins Hornets on two-way deal
Paige has agreed to join the Hornets on a two-way contract, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Paige, the 55th overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft, has yet to see the floor for an NBA game. He spent last season in the D-League with the Jazz's affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, posting 12.1 points, 2.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 32.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and hitting 2.1 threes per game at a 35.5 percent clip. Due to the nature of the two-way contract, he'll spend the majority of next season in the G-League, but can spend up to 45 days at the NBA level.
