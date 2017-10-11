Hornets' Marcus Paige: Not listed on injury report Wednesday
Paige (ankle) will be available to play in Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Celtics.
Paige missed Monday's exhibition with a sprained right ankle, but appears to have made enough progress to be given the green light just two days later. That being said, Paige isn't expected to see very minutes and once the regular season begins, he'll see most of his time in the G-League due to his status as a two-way player.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...