Paige (ankle) will be available to play in Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Celtics.

Paige missed Monday's exhibition with a sprained right ankle, but appears to have made enough progress to be given the green light just two days later. That being said, Paige isn't expected to see very minutes and once the regular season begins, he'll see most of his time in the G-League due to his status as a two-way player.