Hornets' Marcus Paige: Out with ankle sprain Monday
Paige is dealing with a right ankle sprain and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Heat.
Paige is currently on a two-way contract and will spend the majority of the upcoming campaign in the G-League, so he won't be fantasy relevant, even when he's at full strength. Look for Paige to shoot for a return on Wednesday against the Celtics.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...