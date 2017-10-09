Play

Paige is dealing with a right ankle sprain and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Heat.

Paige is currently on a two-way contract and will spend the majority of the upcoming campaign in the G-League, so he won't be fantasy relevant, even when he's at full strength. Look for Paige to shoot for a return on Wednesday against the Celtics.

