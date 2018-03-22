Play

Paige was recalled from the G-League's Greensboro Swarm on Thursday.

Paige has spent majority of the season in Greensboro, having made just one appearance of three minutes for the Hornets this year. Despite being called up, Paige will likely remain a deep bench option for the team's game against the Grizzlies on Thursday night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories