Williams posted 25 points (12-23 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 16 rebounds and three blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 131-130 overtime loss.

Williams tallied his fourth straight double-double for Greensboro, leading the team in rebounds while finishing second in points scored in Saturday's loss. Williams has notched 20 or more points with 15 or more rebounds in three of his four outing this season.