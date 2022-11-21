Charlotte assigned Williams to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

Williams has been dealing with an ankle injury and was presumably rehabbing with the NBA squad, but now that he's healthy, he'll return to the G League and likely get extended playing time. Across five games with Greensboro, the 20-year-old has averaged 22.8 points and 14.6 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game.