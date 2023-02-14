Williams registered 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 144-138 victory over the Hawks.

Williams got things trending in the right direction Monday, posting a strong performance on both ends of the floor. Coming off what was a foul-riddled performance against the Nuggets, Williams certainly did enough to earn back the trust of anyone who snapped him up following the trade deadline. It appears as though he is going to play at least 30 minutes on most nights moving forward, making him a clear must-roster player in most formats.