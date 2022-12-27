Williams logged nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 16 minutes during Monday's 124-113 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Williams put up career-high numbers across the board Monday, sliding in as the primary backup behind Mason Plumlee. With Nick Richards out due to an ankle injury, Williams finally saw some of the playing time that managers had been hoping to see all season. While this is likely just a short-term thing, Williams is at least worth a look in deeper formats until Richards is able to return.