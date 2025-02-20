Williams (conditioning) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
After missing four consecutive games, Williams has been expectedly upgraded from probable to available Wednesday following a rescinded trade to the Lakers and his subsequent return-to-play conditioning. Given that the 23-year-old big man was not dealing with an injury, he shouldn't face a strict minutes restriction against Los Angeles. Over his last 10 appearances for the Hornets, Williams has averaged 20.0 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 31.5 minutes.
