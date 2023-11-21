Williams supplied 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 121-118 overtime victory over Boston.

Williams has been an inconsistent presence for Charlotte this season, but he has stepped up in games against Boston and Milwaukee of late. Combining for 29 points and 32 rebounds against the Eastern Conference powerhouses, Williams is demonstrating the ability to anchor the paint, even if his defensive versatility is lacking. His three blocks on Monday marked a season high.