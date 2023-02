Williams notched 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 117-106 victory over the Pistons.

A thin Detroit frontcourt got thinner when Isaiah Lively (ankle) left the game in the first half, and Williams took advantage. The rookie center has blossomed since moving into the starting lineup, averaging 12.1 points, 9.9 boards and 1.7 blocks while shooting 64.9 percent from the floor over the last seven games.