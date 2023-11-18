Williams supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 130-99 loss to Milwaukee.

The second-year center produced his fourth double-double in 11 games to begin the season while scoring in double digits for the seventh straight contest. Williams has been arguably the most reliable Hornet this year aside from LaMelo Ball, and during that seven-game stretch he's averaging 16.1 points, 10.7 boards and 1.5 steals plus blocks while shooting an eye-popping 71.4 percent from the floor.