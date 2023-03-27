Williams notched 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 win over the Mavericks.

After coming off the bench Friday in his return from a thumb injury, Williams was back in the starting five and came through with his eighth double-double of the year, as well as his biggest performance on the glass since he ripped down 20 boards against the Heat in late February. The rookie center figures to remain productive over the final weeks of the season as long as he can stay healthy.