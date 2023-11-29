Williams logged 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 115-91 loss to New York.

Williams produced a serviceable line in the loss, turning in his seventh double-double of the season. Despite only playing 26.7 minutes per game, it's been a relatively strong start to his sophomore campaign. Averaging 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.9 combined steals and blocks, Williams has been a top-50 player thus far. His value is heavily reliant on rebounds and efficiency, making him a must-roster player, albeit geared towards specific builds.