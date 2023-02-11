Williams produced 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes during Friday's 127-116 loss to the Celtics.

Williams moved into the starting lineup as expected Friday, turning in an encouraging performance. While he was able to record the second double-double of his career, it was the 31 minutes that was perhaps most exciting. It is unclear if this will be what to expect moving forward. However, if 30 minutes is a nightly occurrence, there is a chance he ends the season as a top 70 player without too much trouble.