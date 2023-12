Williams (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

As expected, Williams has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a second straight game. With Williams banged up, Nick Richards has played at least 26 minutes in three straight appearances (two starts), averaging 9.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks during that stretch. Williams' next chance to suit up will come Friday versus New Orleans.