Williams ended Sunday's 129-107 loss to the Knicks with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 23 minutes.

Williams didn't have his best game, as he's capable of dominating the glass and putting up more points, but at least he was efficient -- he only missed one shot from the field. At the very least, the second-year big man extended his double-digit scoring run to five games, and he also has two double-doubles in that span.