Williams logged 22 points (9-10 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 win over the Cavaliers.

Due to ankle and thumb injuries, and the Hornets being well out of the playoff picture, Williams only played in six of the last 14 games of the season. But he capped the year with one of his best performances. The 22-point game was his highest of the season, coupled with 10 rebounds for his 11th double-double. The Hornets' center blocked multiple shots in a game for the first time since Feb. 15 as well. Williams ended his rookie season averaging 9.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game, but he played in just 43 contests over the season.