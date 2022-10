Williams supplied seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds over seven minutes during Friday's 113-93 loss to Orlando.

Williams has been buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Mason Plumlee and Nick Richards but showed well in his seven minutes of blowout run on Friday. His strong performance could lead to more opportunities, but it is difficult to see Williams becoming a rotational mainstay if the Hornets remain healthy.