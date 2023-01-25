Williams played six minutes and finished with six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in Tuesday's 128-97 loss to the Suns.

Despite garnering double-digit minutes in each of the Hornets' last four games while averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals during that stretch, Williams was inexplicably dropped from head coach Steve Clifford's rotation in favor of Nick Richards. Williams still ended up seeing some run in garbage time and put up quality numbers during his time on the court, but the fact that he didn't get off the bench until late in the contest at least casts some doubt about his ability to receive a clear path to the starting role if top center Mason Plumlee is traded elsewhere ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline.