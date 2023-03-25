Williams (thumb) came off the bench and generated 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes Friday in the Hornets' 117-109 win over the Mavericks.

Williams had started in each of the Hornets' 12 games following the trade deadline, but he was deployed off the bench Friday, likely as a means for the Hornets to better manage his minutes coming off a six-game absence due to a thumb sprain. The rookie ended up seeing a smaller share of the playing-time split at center with starter Nick Richards (10 points, 11 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes), but expect the minutes to be distributed more equally -- if not tilt back in Williams' favor -- in the games to come. Even if both Williams and Richards maintain around 24 minutes per game apiece for the rest of the season, it would likely be enough for both to have relevance in 12-team category leagues for managers prioritizing field-goal percentage, rebounds and blocks.