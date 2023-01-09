Williams ended with seven points (2-6 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 loss to Indiana.

Williams flirted with a double-double in the loss, adding a pair of defensive counters in what was an other intriguing performance. After a brief period of relevance, Williams has seen his playing time dip of late, keeping him off the standard league radar. If and when the Hornets opt to move away from Mason Plumlee, Williams could very well become a must-roster player. Until that time, managers should simply keep an eye on his playing time, looking for any upward trends.