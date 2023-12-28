Williams (bacK) is doubtful to play in Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Williams has been labeled doubtful before being ruled out in each of the Hornets' last eight games. Assuming he's absent from Thursday's contest, expect Nick Richards to draw the start while P.J. Washington and Nathan Mensah could see more work off the bench.
