Williams finished with 29 points (13-17 FG, 2-5 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 109-90 win over G League Ignite.

Williams led the Swarm in points and rebounds en route to his eighth double-double for the G League squad. Williams has averaged 22.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 assist in 11 appearances for Greensboro this year.