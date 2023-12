Williams closed Friday's 119-116 victory over Toronto with four points (2-4 FG), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes.

Williams returned Friday after missing the previous game with a back injury, seeing a limited role while finishing with less than five points for just the second time this season. Williams has played well for Charlotte over the last 10 games, averaging 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 assists over that stretch.