Williams chipped in six points (3-3 FG), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 17 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 119-113 loss to the Magic.

The 15th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has begun to make his mark as a defensive presence for Charlotte despite a somewhat erratic role in the frontcourt rotation -- he played only one minute Friday against the Pistons. Williams has recorded multiple blocks in four of the last 10 contests despite not playing more than 20 minutes in any of them, averaging 8.3 points, 4.3 boards, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 15.2 minutes a game. Should Mason Plumlee, a veteran on an expiring contract, gets shipped out at the trade deadline, Williams could see his role and production increase significantly.