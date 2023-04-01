Williams finished with six points (3-6 FG), eight rebounds, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 121-91 loss to the Bulls.

In the unusual game-to-game center rotation being implemented in Charlotte, it was Williams' turn to start Friday night, and he produced some solid defensive numbers as usual. His usage is still lacking on the offensive end though. The rookie had begun to put up double-digit shot attempts toward the end of February but that was short lived. Fantasy managers are likely more frustrated with the revolving door situation at the center spot on this team which is likely to last the remainder of the season.