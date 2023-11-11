Williams posted 21 points (10-19 FG, 1-2 FT), 20 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 124-117 win over Washington.

Williams 24 rebounds were a career-high en route to his first ever 20-20 game. The huge effort was enough to get over his lack of blocks, as the big man continues to excel early in the season. He is now averaging 15.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks across 25.6 minutes in eight games this season. Not to mention, he is shooting a remarkable 72.1 percent from the floor. If the second-year center can start seeing some more minutes his future looks bright with Charlotte's young squad.