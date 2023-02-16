Williams finished with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-110 win over the Spurs.

Though his efficiency from the field was lacking compared to his previous three starts, Williams continued to deliver the goods in the rebounds and blocks columns while playing the majority of the minutes at center. He's now played at least 30 minutes in three of his four starts, eliminating most of the concern about fellow center Nick Richards potentially eating into Williams' role after last week's trade of Mason Plumlee to the Clippers opened up a spot for the rookie on the top unit.