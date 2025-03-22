Williams (foot) is not on the injury report and should be available for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Williams didn't play in the 141-106 blowout loss to the Thunder, but he should be ready to return to the hardwood for Sunday's matchup against a reeling Heat team. Williams has started in each of his 13 appearances since the All-Star break and is averaging a robust line of 15.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 27.5 minutes per game.