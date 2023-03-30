Williams is not listed on the Hornets' injury report ahead of Friday's game against Chicago.

The rookie big man was rested for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, but he'll be back in the mix -- and perhaps in the starting lineup -- as the Hornets play out the string on a lost season. Coach Steve Clifford previously divulged that he'll rotate his young centers down the stretch, so expect either Nick Richards or Kai Jones to be held out of Friday's game. Given that Richards did not play in Sunday's game against Dallas, Jones is the most likely rest candidate.