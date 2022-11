Williams posted 22 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds and three blocks in 31 minutes in Saturday's 112-104 loss to Delaware.

Williams notched his second straight double-double and game of at least 15 rebounds, leading Greensboro in rebounds and blocks in a losing effort. Williams is averaging 21.0 points, 15.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in two games so far this season.