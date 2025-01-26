Williams is off the Hornets' injury report for Monday's matchup versus the Lakers.
Williams sat out of Saturday's win over the Pelicans due to right foot tendon injury management, though he has been cleared to face off against the Lakers on Monday at home. The big man has averaged 23.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals in 32.6 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.
