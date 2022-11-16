Williams (ankle) won't take the floor Wednesday versus the Pacers, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Williams' doubtful designation on the injury suggested he was on a path toward missing the contest, so his unavailability hardly comes as a shock. Even when healthy, the rookie first-round selection doesn't project to be a huge contributor for the Hornets, logging a total of 12 minutes over his three appearances with the club so far this season.
