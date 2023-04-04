Williams (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
As expected, Williams will not suit up for Tuesday's game after initially being doubtful for the contest. Considering the Hornets will be without all five starters, both Nick Richards and Kai Jones should be in line for massive workloads. Williams will have another chance to take the floor Friday against Houston.
