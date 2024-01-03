site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-mark-williams-officially-ruled-out-442603 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Hornets' Mark Williams: Officially ruled out
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Williams (back) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Kings.
Williams' absence streak will extend to 13 games due to a back injury. His next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Chicago.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Steve Alexander
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read